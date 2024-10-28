شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن الأكاديمية تعلن انضمام الفيلم الوثائقي لـ مات ديمون وبن أفليك للأوسكار والان مع تفاصيل الخبر

القاهرة - سامية سيد - أعلنت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المتحركة، عن ترشيح الفيلم الوثائقي Kiss The Future للنجمين مات ديمون وبن أفليك لحفل جوائز الأوسكار في الدورة المقبلة، وفقًا لما عرضته صحيفة deadline.

ووفقاً للتقرير الذي نشرته الصحيفة، تراجعت الأكاديمية اليوم عن قرارها السابق بإعلان الفيلم غير مؤهل على أساس عدم استيفائه لمعايير التأهيل، واعتبارًا من صباح اليوم، يظهر الفيلم الوثائقي الذي أخرجه نيناد سيسين، في غرفة عرض الأكاديمية، ما يسمح لأعضاء فرع الأفلام الوثائقية بالتفكير فيه كأفضل فيلم وثائقي طويل.

ونقل التقرير تصريحات من سيسين-سين: قائلاً: "أنا سعيد جدًا بمعرفة أن الأكاديمية غيروا قرارهم"، ويركز الفيلم الوثائقي على حصار سراييفو في التسعينيات وكيف استلهم سكان المدينة المحاصرون الإلهام من الموسيقى أثناء محاولتهم البقاء على قيد الحياة لسنوات من الحرب وهجمات القناصة والحرمان".

وهذه هى القائمة القصيرة لـ الأوسكار 96:

أفلام وثائقية طويلة:

"American Symphony"

"Apolonia, Apolonia"

"Beyond Utopia"

"Bobi Wine: The People’s President"

"Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project"

"In the Rearview"

"Stamped from the Beginning"

"Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"

"A Still Small Voice"

"32 Sounds"

"To Kill a Tiger"

"20 Days in Mariupol"

أفلام وثائقية قصيرة:

"The ABCs of Book Banning"

"The Barber of Little Rock"

"Bear"

"Between Earth & Sky"

"Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games"

"Camp Courage"

"Deciding Vote"

"How We Get Free"

"If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis"

"Island in Between"

"The Last Repair Shop"

"Last Song from Kabul"

"Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"

"Oasis"

"Wings of Dust"

فيلم بـ لغة أجنبية

أرمينيا – "Amerikatsi"

بوتان – "The Monk and the Gun"

الدنمارك – "The Promised Land"

فنلندا – "Fallen Leaves"

فرنسا – "The Taste of Things"

ألمانيا – "The Teachers’ Lounge"

أيسلندا – "Godland"

أيطاليا – "Io Capitano"

اليابان – "Perfect Days"

المكسيك – "Totem"

المغرب – "The Mother of All Lies"

إسبانيا – "Society of the Snow"

تونس – "Four Daughters"

أوكرانيا – "Days in Mariupol20"

المملكة المتحدة – "The Zone of Interest"

مكياج وتصفيف شعر

"Beau Is Afraid"

"Ferrari"

"Golda"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"The Last Voyage of the Demeter"

"Maestro"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Society of the Snow"

صوت

"Barbie"

"The Creator"

"Ferrari"

"The Killer"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest"

موسيقى تصويرية

"American Fiction"

"American Symphony"

"Barbie"

"The Boy and the Heron"

"The Color Purple"

"Elemental"

"The Holdovers"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Saltburn"

"Society of the Snow"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Zone of Interest"

أغنية أصلية

"It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony"

"Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from “Asteroid City"

"Dance The Night" from "Barbie"

"I’m Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"

"Keep It Movin" from "The Color Purple"

"Superpower (I)" from "The Color Purple"

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

"High Life" from "Flora and Son"

"Meet In The Middle” from “Flora and Son"

"Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Quiet Eyes” from “Past Lives"

"Road To Freedom” from “Rustin"

"Am I Dreaming” from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير

"Boom"

"Eeva"

"Humo (Smoke)"

"I’m Hip"

"A Kind of Testament"

"Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)"

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Once Upon a Studio"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

"Pete"

"27"

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

"Wild Summon"

فيلم Live Action

قصير:

"The After"

"The Anne Frank Gift Shop"

"An Avocado Pit"

"Bienvenidos a Los Angeles"

"Dead Cat"

"Good Boy"

"Invincible"

"Invisible Border"

"Knight of Fortune"

"The One Note Man"

"Red, White and Blue"

"The Shepherd"

"Strange Way of Life"

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

"Yellow"

المؤثرات البصرية

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

"Poor Things"

"Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire"

"Society of the Snow"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"