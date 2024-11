شكرا لمتابعتكم وقرائتكم خبر عن نقابة الصحفيين الفلسطينيين: الاحتلال يواصل ارتكاب المجازر بحق الصحفيين في غزة والان مع التفاصيل

الخليج 365 - الرياض- احمد حسان - Journalists, relatives and friends pray over the body of Palestine TV journalist Mohamed Abu Hatab and eleven family members the day after they were killed when their home was hit in the Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 3, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)