شكرا لمتابعتكم وقرائتكم خبر عن ماكرون يشيد بشجاعة أوكرانيا أمام روسيا قبل لقاء ترامب في واشنطن والان مع التفاصيل

الخليج 365 - الرياض- احمد حسان - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 17: President of France Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference during the European Council Summit on October 17, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium. EU leaders are meeting in Brussels during the European Council, October 17-18. Members are expected to discuss the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the topics of competitiveness, migration, and foreign affairs. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)