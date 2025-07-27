الارشيف / اخبار السعوديه

Feed is deleted

0 نشر
FetchRSS 0 تبليغ

  • Feed is deleted 1/2
  • Feed is deleted 2/2

What is FetchRSS?

RSS Generator gear

RSS Generator

First of all it's an online RSS feed generator.
This service allows you to create RSS feed out of almost any web page. Your only task is to provide us with target URL and point on desired blocks in our visual RSS builder.
The rest is our job. And you get your feed in seconds

RSS storage cloud

Feed provider

We store your RSS feed in your account on our cloud servers.
We generate a unique URL for each feed you've created.
This URL can be used in HTML code at your website. It can also be provided to one of many RSS readers or any other RSS-related service.

Content updates monitoring

Auto updated RSS

Once you've created your RSS feed it starts updating automatically.
All RSS feed content is updated each time there is something new in target web page. No need to generate RSS each time to refresh it.
We are constantly monitoring each of your RSS feeds sources.

RSS from socials

RSS from social networks

Creating RSS feed from social networks is even simpler. Just enter a URL you want to get RSS from and get your XML file URL immediately.
This URL can be a link to any user or page from major social networks like Facebook, Twitter and so on.
Two simple steps: enter a URL and click on Generate RSS button. Nothing more.

How does it work?

Sad FetchRSS guy

1. Enter a source URL

So you'd like to track updates from your favorite feed reader. But it doesn't provide an RSS.

Just enter its URL to our service.

Socials don't have RSS
Selector example

2. We'll pull the news

Our bot will scan the page and automatically detect all the news, posts, and articles.

Or you could specify which exact content you'd like to have in your feed.

Happy FetchRSS guy

3. You have your RSS

We'll do all the requests and other necessary magick. And you get your RSS feed available any time by a unique URL.

From now on, you can read that feed in any service of your choice.

Advanced feeds features

Fine tune

Customise feeds title, description, number of articles, the way it display images and video and many more

Alternative formats

Get your feeds in RSS, ATOM format. as well as in JSON, CSV format for developers

Filter content

Decide which articles should be in your feeds and which not based on various conditions

Modify on the fly

Create automatic modification rules and always get the articles precisely as you need

Need more information?

If you would like to get more details or have additional questions, there's probably an answer already on our Frequently Asked Questions page

But the easiest way to understand something is just to

Try it

محمد يوسف

محمد يوسف

متخصص فى مجال الكتابة وتحرير المقالات والترجمة من اللغتين الإنجليزية والفرنسية والعكس لمدة تزيد عن 8 سنوات – الترجمة الكاملة يدويًا دون الإعتماد على أي مواقع ترجمة. – الدقة في الترجمة وعدم وجود أخطاء – التدقيق النحوي واللغوي للنص المترجم – مراعاة أن يتناسب أسلوب اللغة مع الموضوع

إقرأ ايضا

Advertisements

قد تقرأ أيضا