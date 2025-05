شكرا لمتابعتكم وقرائتكم خبر عن اليوم العالمي للمرأة في القطاع البحري.. تمكين وإسهام في مستقبل مستدام والان مع التفاصيل

الخليج 365 - الرياض- احمد حسان - IMO - "Empowering Women in the Maritime Community" has been selected as the World Maritime Day theme for 2019. This will provide an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of gender equality, in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and to highlight the important contribution of women all over the world to the maritime sector. The Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), meeting for its 120th session at IMO Headquarters in London, endorsed the theme, following a proposal by IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim. IMO has a strong commitment to helping achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and continues to support the participation of women in both shore-based and seagoing posts, in line with the goals outlined under SDG 5: 'Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls', Mr Lim said.