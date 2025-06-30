تيا ديب تكشف تفاصيل مجموعتها الأولى ATHENA.. وتستعد لإطلاق مجموعتين جديدتين

بيروت - سلوى ياسين - متابعة بتجــرد: بعد أن أثارت الحماسة بإطلالتها الساحرة في الفيديو التشويقي الأول لعلامتها “Tia Dib”، تواصل المصمّمة الشابة تيا ديب خطواتها الواثقة في عالم الموضة، معلنة عن تفاصيل مجموعتها الأولى ضمن خطّها الأساسي، والتي تحمل عنوان “ATHENA Collection”.

تندرج مجموعة “ATHENA” ضمن الخطّ الرئيسي للعلامة الذي يقوم على فكرة واحدة تتفرّع منها ثلاث مجموعات فرعية، الأولى منها هي “ATHENA”، والتي تم الكشف عن أبرز تصاميمها مؤخرًا، وهي قطع تُجسّد مزيجًا من القوّة والأنوثة والرقيّ.

ومن أبرز التصاميم في مجموعة “ATHENA”:

The Karen Set

The Desire Dress

The Athena Dress

The Celine Dress

The Tia Set ، وهي قطعة محورية تعبّر عن هوية المجموعة.

، وهي قطعة محورية تعبّر عن هوية المجموعة. The Tessa Dress

The Serena Set

وقد لاقت هذه التصاميم اهتمامًا واسعًا من روّاد الموضة والمتابعين عبر المنصات الرقمية، لما تحمله من جرأة وأناقة وعناصر تصميمية مميزة تعكس رؤية تيا ديب الخاصة.

وفي خطوة منتظرة، أعلنت تيا عن استعدادها لإطلاق المجموعة الفرعية الثانية من نفس الخطّ خلال الساعات المقبلة، على أن تُطلق المجموعة الثالثة بعد عشرة أيام، ما يعكس استراتيجية مدروسة تهدف إلى الحفاظ على زخم علامتها “TD” وتقديم تجربة متجدّدة لعاشقات الموضة.

بهذا التوسّع، تُثبت تيا ديب أنها لا تُقدّم فقط تصاميم أنيقة بل تبني هوية متكاملة لعلامة تسعى لتكون مرجعًا في مجال الـ Luxury Ready-to-Wear، وتتوجّه للمرأة العصرية الواثقة والمتمرّدة في آنٍ معًا.

من الواضح أن تيا ديب تواصل ترسيخ اسمها كوجه جديد ومبهر في صناعة الأزياء، واضعةً بصمتها بخطى ثابتة على طريق العالمية.

Tia Dib Unveils Her First Subcollection “ATHENA” and Gears Up for Two Upcoming Launches

After sparking excitement with her bold and elegant teaser video, rising designer Tia Dib continues to make waves in the fashion world with the reveal of her first subcollection under her newly launched label, Tia Dib (TD)

Falling under the brand’s main design theme, which is structured into three subcollections, the ATHENA Collection marks the first chapter of the label’s identity—a celebration of strength, grace, and contemporary femininity

The ATHENA Collection showcases a series of standout pieces that embody luxury, confidence, and bold detail. The featured designs include:

The Karen Set

The Desire Dress

The Athena Dress

The Celine Dress

The Tia Set – a defining piece that encapsulates the vision of the collection

– a defining piece that encapsulates the vision of the collection The Tessa Dress

The Serena Set

These designs quickly caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts and digital audiences alike for their daring silhouettes, fine tailoring, and the sophisticated attitude they exude. The collection reflects Tia Dib’s signature aesthetic—where power meets grace—and targets the modern woman seeking individuality and refinement

Tia has now announced the upcoming release of the second subcollection, set to drop in the coming hours, with the third to follow ten days later. This structured rollout strategy is a testament to her thoughtful creative direction and her commitment to building a brand that evolves with its audience

With TD falling under the Luxury Ready-to-Wear category, and having already offered international shipping from day one, Tia Dib is clearly aiming for a global fashion presence

Once again, Tia Dib proves she’s not merely inheriting a refined sense of style from her mother, Lebanese superstar Nawal El Zoghbi, but is confidently carving her own name in the world of fashion—as one of the most promising new creatives in the international industry