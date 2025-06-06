تيا ديب تطلق علامتها للأزياء الفاخرة: “أزياء وُلدت من التمرّد”

بيروت - سلوى ياسين - متابعة بتجــرد: دخلت تيا ديب، ابنة النجمة اللبنانية نوال الزغبي، رسميًا عالم الموضة والأزياء من أوسع أبوابه، معلنةً عن إطلاق علامتها التجارية الخاصة “Tia Dib”، المتخصصة في فئة Luxury Ready-to-Wear، والتي تحمل توقيع الحرفين TD كهوية بصرية تعكس اسمها وشخصيتها الفنية.

وكشفت تيا عن الشعار الرسمي للعلامة من خلال منشور عبر حسابها على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، تَرافق مع فيديو تشويقي قصير قدّمت فيه لمحة عن روح الماركة، وكتبت: “Couture forged in rebellion”، في عبارة تعبّر عن فلسفة التصميم التي تتّبعها – مزيج من الفخامة والتمرّد، والأناقة الممزوجة بالقوة والجرأة.

العلامة الجديدة تسعى إلى تقديم رؤية معاصرة في عالم الموضة ترتكز على الخطوط العصرية الراقية، وتستهدف النساء الباحثات عن التفرّد والتعبير عن الذات من خلال الأزياء. ومن أبرز أهداف العلامة في انطلاقتها الأولى: الوصول إلى الأسواق العالمية وتوفير خدمة الشحن الدولي (Worldwide Shipping)، ما يجعلها متاحة لعشّاق الموضة حول العالم.

وتُعد هذه الخطوة نقلة نوعية لتيا، التي ورثت عن والدتها النجمة نوال الزغبي الذوق الرفيع والإحساس الجمالي، لكنها تسعى لترك بصمتها الخاصة على الساحة العالمية كمصمّمة ورائدة أعمال شابة.

Tia Dib, the daughter of renowned Lebanese star Nawal El Zoghbi, has officially stepped into the fashion and business world with the launch of her very own luxury ready-to-wear label, “Tia Dib”, marked by the bold initials TD as the brand’s visual identity

The young designer unveiled the brand’s logo yesterday through a social media post accompanied by a sleek teaser video. Alongside the reveal, she introduced the brand’s powerful slogan: “Couture forged in rebellion”, a statement that captures the essence of her design philosophy — a fusion of elegance, edge, and unapologetic individuality

Focused on delivering elevated contemporary fashion, Tia Dib aims to redefine luxury through pieces that reflect bold femininity and a rebellious spirit. The collection is tailored for women who are confident, style-conscious, and unafraid to make a statement

With worldwide shipping available, the brand positions itself as an international player from day one, opening doors to fashion lovers around the globe

This launch marks a significant milestone for Tia Dib, who inherits her mother’s iconic sense of style but is carving out her own identity as a fashion entrepreneur and creative force on the global scene